|
|
|
Webley Janet Christine
(née Evans) Passed away peacefully in
Myton Hospice on
November 4th aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Steve, a much loved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and family member.
Funeral service to be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Monday 18th November in the
Drayton Chapel at 11:30am,
followed by a celebration of Janet's life
at Dunchurch Park Hotel.
Family flowers only please, we would value donations to Myton Hospice.
Enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby, CV22 7NQ Tel: 01788 814157.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019