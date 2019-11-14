Home

Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Service
25 Main Street
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7NQ
01788 814157
Webley Janet Christine
(née Evans) Passed away peacefully in
Myton Hospice on
November 4th aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Steve, a much loved mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and family member.
Funeral service to be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Monday 18th November in the
Drayton Chapel at 11:30am,
followed by a celebration of Janet's life
at Dunchurch Park Hotel.
Family flowers only please, we would value donations to Myton Hospice.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019
