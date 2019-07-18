|
|
|
Janet TRESLOVE Rosemary 'Janet' Treslove passed away on Saturday 15th June 2019,
aged 68 years.
The funeral service will take place
at St Andrews Church on
Monday 22nd July 2019 at 10am followed by the committal at
St Botolph's Church.
Rosemary will be sadly missed
by all of her family.
Donations in memory of Rosemary
may be made to Thrombosis UK.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby. CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and donations
may be made at www.
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 18, 2019