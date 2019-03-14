|
Thomas Bem David Victor James Passed away on 5th March 2019,
aged 77 years.
Much loved Husband of Margaret, Father of Heather, Rebecca and Bronwen and a loving Brother and Grandfather.
David's Funeral Service will take place on Friday 22nd March at 2pm at the United Reformed Church, (Chapel), Chapel Lane, Crick NN6 7TW. Followed by Committal in Crick Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if desired will go to Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and Cancer Research UK.
Feel free to wear a splash of colour from an artist palette.
All enquiries to
Towers and Son Funeral Service
Church Street, Crick, Norhants
NN6 7TP,
Tel 01788 822349
www.towersandson.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
