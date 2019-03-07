|
SMITH James Stanton
'Jim' 11.04.1932 - 27.02.2019
Passed away peacefully at
Overslade House Care Home.
Loving husband of Madge and much loved dad to Stephen, Anne, Jennifer, David, Robert and Andrew.
Devoted Grampy to 14 Grandchildren and devoted Great Grampy
to 15 Great Grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium (Avon Chapel) on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations if desired, may be made to Alzheimer's Society.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Online condolences and donations
may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
