The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
13:30
St Marie's Church
Committal
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
14:30
Croop Hill Cemetery
Notice Condolences

James Charnock Notice
CHARNOCK James Joseph James passed away on Wednesday
11th September, aged 91 years.
The funeral service will take place at
St Marie's Church on Thursday
10th October 2019 at 13.30pm followed by the committal at Croop Hill Cemetery at 14.30pm.
James will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of James may
be made to the RNIB at the service.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and donations
may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019
