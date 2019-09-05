|
RICHARDSON Jack Passed away peacefully on
23rd August 2019, aged 87 years. Reunited with wife Clara.
Loving father to Frank and Lisa,
father in law to Nick,
grandfather to Leanne, Tom and Joe, great grandfather to
William and Chester.
Funeral service to take place in the Avon Room at Rainsbrook crematorium on
Monday 9th September at 1:00pm. Family flowers only.
Donations if desired for the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent care of
Walton & Taylor Ltd.,
Independent Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby CV21 3EW Tel: 01788 543008 www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 5, 2019