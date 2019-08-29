Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00
St Mark's Church
Bilton
Committal
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
12:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium - Avon Room
Ivan Beniston

Notice Condolences

Ivan Beniston Notice
BENISTON Ivan George Sadly passed away on
15th August 2019, aged 79 years.
He will be greatly missed
by all his family and many friends.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mark's Church, Bilton on
Thursday 12th September 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a committal in the Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium at 12.00noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to the
Friends of St Cross and the
British Heart Foundation, may be sent to Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors, 16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008. www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 29, 2019
