Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Lewis

Notice Condolences

Irene Lewis Notice
Lewis Irene Lilian
(née Pywell) Of Mablethorpe, late of Pailton & Bilton. Passed
away peacefully on 16th February.

Much love wife of 64 years, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, will be sadly missed by everyone.

The funeral will take place at 12:15pm
at St Marys Church, Mablethorpe
LN12 2EW, followed by a cremation at Alford LN13 9LH and a wake at the Seaholme Bar & Grill LN12 2AW
where everyone is welcome.
Family flowers only.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.