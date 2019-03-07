|
|
|
Lewis Irene Lilian
(née Pywell) Of Mablethorpe, late of Pailton & Bilton. Passed
away peacefully on 16th February.
Much love wife of 64 years, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, will be sadly missed by everyone.
The funeral will take place at 12:15pm
at St Marys Church, Mablethorpe
LN12 2EW, followed by a cremation at Alford LN13 9LH and a wake at the Seaholme Bar & Grill LN12 2AW
where everyone is welcome.
Family flowers only.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
