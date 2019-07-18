|
|
|
Kilvert Irene Irene passed away peacefully on
7th July 2019, aged 99 years.
Beloved wife of her late husband, Ray, and mother to Michael, Peter and David, she was held in great affection by her five grandchildren and
eight great-grandchildren.
The family thanks all the staff at
Bilton House, who cared for her so well over the last two years.
The funeral service will take place in the Avon Chapel, Rainsbrook Crematorium on Friday 26th July
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only, but donations are welcome for Bilton House, Rugby Free Church Homes for the Aged.
All enquiries to
The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, Rugby, CV22 5AL.
Tel:01788 544644
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 18, 2019