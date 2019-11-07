|
Phillipson Ida Elaine Elaine died very peacefully on
23rd October 2019, aged 96 years.
Much loved widow of Stephen,
Mother of Anne and Rhona.
Sadly missed by all her family, and friends old and new.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church,
Clifton-upon-Dunsmore on
Thursday 14th November 2019 at 11:30am, followed by committal
at the Drayton Room,
Rainsbrook Crematorium at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society who support research into all forms of dementia. Enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son Funeral Directors, 25 Main Street, Bilton,
Rugby CV22 7NQ. Tel: 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019