Walton & Taylor Ltd
16 Railway Terrace
Rugby, Warwickshire CV21 3EW
01788 543008
Ian Moran

Ian Moran Notice
MORAN Ian Francis
Passed away suddenly on
3rd November 2019,
aged 53 years.

Brother to Rose and Chris,
Father and Grandfather.

Funeral service will be
held in the Avon Room at
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Thursday 12th December 2019
at 12.00 midday.

Family flowers only.
Donations to the
British Heart Foundation and
The British Liver Trust may be sent to

Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019
