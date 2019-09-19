Home

Hubert Brooks Notice
BROOKS Hubert Edgar Stanley
'Bert' Passed away peacefully at University Hospital Coventry on Thursday
26th August 2019 aged 95 years.
Much loved Husband of the late Sadie and Dad of Linda.
He will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Drayton Chapel on Thursday
26th September at 13.30pm.
Donations in memory of Hubert, may be made, if desired to Cancer Research at the service.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019
