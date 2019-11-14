|
DULCAMARA Helen Ruth Passed away peacefully at
home on the 5th November 2019.
Helen will be sadly missed by her Husband John and all the family and many friends who were inspired by this beautiful, loving and talented woman.
You can shed tears that she is gone
or you can smile because she has lived.
Helen would want you to smile.
The Funeral Service will take place on 26th November at St Andrews Parish Church Rugby at 11:30 am.
Please wear something with colour and donate your flower money
to Marie Curie Nurses.
This can be given on the day or be sent to The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road, Rugby, CV22 5AL
01788 544644
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019