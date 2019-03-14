|
GREEN Heather Wife of the late Ted,
much loved Mum of Mel and the late Andrew and awesome granny of Aiden, passed away on 25 th February 2019.
A private committal will be followed by a service of thanksgiving and celebration for her life, to which all are welcome, at Long Lawford Methodist Church on Friday 22nd March 2019 at 10.30 am.
No flowers please.
Donations if desired to benefit
The Friends of St. Cross may be given at the service or made online via http://mydonate.bt.com/charities/
thefriendsofstcross
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019
