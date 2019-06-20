|
|
|
Underhill Hayward Francis husband of the late Helen Underhill, passed away peacefully at home on the 11th June 2019, aged 75 years. Sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral to be held at All Saints Church, Swinford on Friday 5th July at 1.30 pm. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance
may be made online at www.jstampandsons.co.uk or sent to J. Stamp & Sons, Funeral Directors,
15 Kettering Road, Market Harborough, LE16 8AN. Tel: 01858 462524.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 20, 2019
