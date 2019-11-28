Home

The Rugby Funeral Home
104 Hillmorton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 5AL
01788 544644
Harvey Francis
Francis Harvey Thomas 28.09.1940 - 15.11.2019
Passed away peacefully in
Myton Hospice surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Much loved husband of Gwyneth, devoted dad, grandad
and great grandad.
Will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral service to take place
Monday 9th December 2019
in the Avon Room,
Rainsbrook Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only, donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support or Myton Hospice may be sent
c/o The Rugby Funeral Home,
104 Hillmorton Road, CV22 5AL,
01788 544644.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 28, 2019
