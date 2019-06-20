|
SMITH Harry James Passed away on the 7th June 2019 aged 19 years.
Harry touched so many lives in so many ways. He will be sadly missed by his family and a wide circle of friends.
His cheeky smile and personality will be remembered by all.
The funeral service will take place on the 27th June 2019 at 12 noon at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel, Ashlawn Road, CV22 5QQ.
No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance/ Papyrus Charity.
Please wear sporting attire or bright clothing (pink tops) to reflect Harry's passions and personality.
All enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby,
CV22 7NQ. Tel: 01788 814157.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 20, 2019
