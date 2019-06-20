Home

Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Service
25 Main Street
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7NQ
01788 814157
SMITH Harry James Passed away on the 7th June 2019 aged 19 years.
Harry touched so many lives in so many ways. He will be sadly missed by his family and a wide circle of friends.
His cheeky smile and personality will be remembered by all.
The funeral service will take place on the 27th June 2019 at 12 noon at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Avon Chapel, Ashlawn Road, CV22 5QQ.
No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance/ Papyrus Charity.
Please wear sporting attire or bright clothing (pink tops) to reflect Harry's passions and personality.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 20, 2019
