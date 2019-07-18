Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00
Bilton Methodist Church
Gwen Baldwin Notice
BALDWIN Gwen Passed away peacefully in hospital
on 3rd July 2019, aged 89 years.

Will be sadly missed by her
family and friends.

Funeral service at Bilton Methodist Church on Tuesday 23 rd July at 10.00am, followed by Interment at Croop Hill Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to 'Miracles to Believe In' may be given at the service.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 18, 2019
