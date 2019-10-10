Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walton & Taylor Ltd
16 Railway Terrace
Rugby, Warwickshire CV21 3EW
01788 543008
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Roberts

Notice Condolences

Graham Roberts Notice
ROBERTS Graham Passed away peacefully at
St Mary's Nursing Home on
1st October 2019, aged 84 years.

Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

The funeral service will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium in the
Avon Room on Monday 14th October 2019 at 2.00pm.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dementia UK may be sent to Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.