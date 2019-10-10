|
|
|
ROBERTS Graham Passed away peacefully at
St Mary's Nursing Home on
1st October 2019, aged 84 years.
Will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium in the
Avon Room on Monday 14th October 2019 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dementia UK may be sent to Walton and Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008.
www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 10, 2019