|
|
|
LIGHTFOOT Graham John Graham died on
Wednesday 4th December,
aged 72 years.
A loving husband to Kathleen Ann, father to Richard and Tim and grandfather to Charlie, Samuel,
Holly, Kelly and Joseph.
The funeral will take place on Monday 23rd December 2019 at 2.00pm in the Avon Room at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Ashlawn Road,
Rugby, CV22 5QQ.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Graham for the Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Walton & Taylor Funeral Directors,
16 Railway Terrace Rugby, CV21 3EW, telephone 01788 543008. www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019