Grace Russell

Grace Russell Notice
RUSSELL Grace Dorothy
'Betty' Died peacefully at Bilton House
on 19th November aged 102.
A much loved mum to Rachel,
grandma to Simon and great grandma to Charlie, Alfie and Emily.
Special thanks to all the staff at Bilton House for their wonderful love and care of Betty over the last 12 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Cecil.
Her funeral will be at Rainsbrook Crematorium at 1.30pm on
Tuesday 10th December.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu
to Walton & Taylor for the benefit
of Bilton House please.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019
