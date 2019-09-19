|
STORER It is with great sadness
that the Storer family announce the passing of
Gloria Sylvia Jean Storer,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife, mother, granny,
great grandmother and friend to many.
The funeral service will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Monday 30th September at 10.00am, followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Dunchurch Methodist Church
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Cancer Research UK
or Diabetes UK via
Co-operative Funeral Care,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019