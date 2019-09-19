Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Storer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Storer

Notice Condolences

Gloria Storer Notice
STORER It is with great sadness
that the Storer family announce the passing of
Gloria Sylvia Jean Storer,
aged 83 years.

Beloved wife, mother, granny,
great grandmother and friend to many.

The funeral service will be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Monday 30th September at 10.00am, followed by a Thanksgiving Service at Dunchurch Methodist Church
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to Cancer Research UK
or Diabetes UK via

Co-operative Funeral Care,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.