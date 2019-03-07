|
|
|
ALLAN Glenis Carole Elizabeth (nee Lake)
Born and educated in Rugby.
Glenis sadly passed away at
County Hospital Stafford,
13th February 2019.
She was aged 85 years, and died after battling serious health issues.
A beautiful, deeply loved & cherished Mother of Karen and Melanie, and a much loved wife of the recently departed Professor Dennis Joseph ALLAN.
A private family funeral was held on 28th February 2019,
at Stafford Crematorium where she was laid to rest.
Donations in her memory if desired, to Katharine House Hospice, Stafford,
for their exceptional treatment and care of Christmas Day born Glenis.
Enquiries to W Emery & Sons
tel. 01785 251205
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
