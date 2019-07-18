Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
13:00
Rainsbrook Crematorium
Ashlawn Road
Gill Beckwith Notice
Gill
Beckwith Gill Beckwith
(Rook)
Passed away peacefully on
07/07/2019, aged 64.
She was surrounded and comforted
by her beloved family.
Gill was a devoted Wife, Mother,
Sister, Nanny and friend and will forever be in our hearts.
She will be dearly missed by everyone.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 30/07/2019 at 1pm, Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Ashlawn Road.
Flowers to be sent to the Co-Operative Funeral Care (address below), alternatively donations can be made to the Rugby Macmillan Trust.
Any enquiries can be made to the
Co-Operative Funeral Care,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel : 01788 576099
Online condolences and
donations may be made at
www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 18, 2019
