Notice BOULT Gerald 1936-2019

We, the Boult family,

would like to extend an overwhelming thank you to all of you who turned out to Gerald's funeral

and wake on 14th March

(his 83rd birthday).

We all felt so supported by you all. Special thanks to all the Angels at Myton Hospice, Coventry, you made Ged's last days so pain free.

Thank you especially to the

Rev Sheila Bridge for the compassionate service and to

Walton & Taylor for their wonderful help, thank you to all at Flexicare and to the lovely district nurses.



Peace to our precious Ged,

after so much suffering.

