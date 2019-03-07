Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walton & Taylor Ltd
16 Railway Terrace
Rugby, Warwickshire CV21 3EW
01788 543008
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
14:00
Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Boult
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Boult


1936 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Gerald Boult Notice
BOULT Gerald William
14.03.1936 - 22.02.2019 In very loving memory of
my treasured husband and friend.
Much loved dad to Ian and Claire,
Andy and Julia, Richard and Chrissie.
Loving grandad to Jamie, Dan,
Nick, Oliver and Thomas and great grandad to Lewis, Liam,
Logan, Lincoln and Elijah.
Much loved brother to Lily, Elsie, Brenda, Sylvia and the late Don and Vic.
Rest in peace.
Life will never be the same.
Love Annie and family. Xx

Funeral service to take place in the Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium on Thursday 14th March at 2.00pm. Please don't feel you have to wear black. Family flowers only please. Donations to Myton Hospice may be sent to Walton & Taylor Ltd,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW. Tel:01788 543008 www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices