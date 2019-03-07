|
BOULT Gerald William
14.03.1936 - 22.02.2019 In very loving memory of
my treasured husband and friend.
Much loved dad to Ian and Claire,
Andy and Julia, Richard and Chrissie.
Loving grandad to Jamie, Dan,
Nick, Oliver and Thomas and great grandad to Lewis, Liam,
Logan, Lincoln and Elijah.
Much loved brother to Lily, Elsie, Brenda, Sylvia and the late Don and Vic.
Rest in peace.
Life will never be the same.
Love Annie and family. Xx
Funeral service to take place in the Avon Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium on Thursday 14th March at 2.00pm. Please don't feel you have to wear black. Family flowers only please. Donations to Myton Hospice may be sent to Walton & Taylor Ltd,
16 Railway Terrace, Rugby, CV21 3EW. Tel:01788 543008 www.waltonandtaylor.co.uk/donate
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
