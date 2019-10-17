|
|
|
ADCOCK (née Facer)
Georgina Beatrice Passed away on 4/10/2019
Aged 86.
The funeral will take place on
Monday 28th October 2019
at 10.00am at St Boltophs Church Newbold Rugby.
Everyone is welcome to wear a baby pink ribbon.
Sadly missed by Sue, Dick, Karen, Millaney & Charlie.
Family flowers only, donations to
Paw Prints Dog Rescue.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
Tel: 01788 576099
Online condolences and donations
may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneral
care.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 17, 2019