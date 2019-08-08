|
|
|
THREADGOLD Geoffrey Passed away on the 18th July 2019 aged 81 years.
Much loved husband to Sylvia,
Father to Teresa, Keith and Paul and Grandfather to Nicholas, Lewis, Matthew and Daniel.
The funeral service will take place
in the Drayton Chapel
of Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Tuesday 13th August at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory
of Geoff may be made
to the Alzheimer's Society.
These may be made at the service
or online.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and donations may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019