MITCHELL Geoff Geoff, husband of the late
Edna Mitchell, passed away peacefully on 6 December 2019, aged 90 years.
He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

His funeral service will take place on
Monday 6 January 2020 at 12.30
at St Marks Church Bilton.

No flowers please.
Donations in Geoff's memory may be made to either Myton Hospice or Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance
c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare (address below).

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019
