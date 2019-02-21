|
|
|
HOWE Frederick Arthur 03.01.1931 - 02.02.2019
Passed away peacefully at home after a long battle aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Jean.
Much loved dad of
Vanessa and Georgina.
Sadly missed by his
grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be
held in the Avon Chapel of
Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Friday 1 st March 2019 at 10.00 am.
Immediate family flowers only
by request.
Donations if desired may be given in aid of Myton at Home.
The family wish to thank everyone for all of their help and assistance
through Arthur's illness
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
