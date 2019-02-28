|
|
|
BALLARD FREDERICK WILLIAM
"BILL" 07/05/1938 - 18/02/2019
Passed away suddenly at
UHCW Hospital (Walsgrave).
Beloved Husband of Lynda,
much loved Father of Simon, Timothy, Jacqueline and stepson Patrick. Devoted Grandpa to Charlie, Freya, Tommy and Ned. Greatly missed by all his family and friends.
No flowers please but donations if wished to Myton Hospice
quoting ref. 200176.
All enquiries to:
John Taylor Funeralcare.
30, Regent Street, Rugby. CV21 2PS.
Tel: 01788 540955.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More