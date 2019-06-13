|
MAPPLEBECK Freda Mary It is with great sadness
that we announce the death of
Freda Mapplebeck,
wife, mother, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Died peacefully in her sleep
on 31st May 2019, aged 94 years.
A lady who lived to a great age and
who enriched the lives of so many.
Funeral to take place at
Rainsbrook Crematorium
(Avon Chapel) on
Tuesday 25th June at 11.00am.
Family and friends welcome to celebrate a life supremely well lived.
Donations in Freda's memory are being received for Alzheimer's Society
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 13, 2019
