|
|
|
DRING Frank Leslie Passed away peacefully on Friday 1st February 2019 aged 98 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Florence. Much loved Father of Kenneth, Margaret, Patrick, Paul, Diane and Nigel. Sadly missed Grandad, Great Grandad and Great Great Grandad.
Rest in Peace.
The Funeral Service will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Hillmorton on Friday 22nd February 2019 at 09.30 am followed by a burial service at Watts Lane Cemetery.
Donations if desired may be given in aid of The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
c/o
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL
01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More