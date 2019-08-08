|
Bartholomew 'Bert'
Francis Carey Bert passed away on
Saturday 13th July 2019, aged 92 years.
The funeral service will take place at
St Maries Church on
Friday 16th August 2019 at 11.15am
followed by the committal at
Whinfield Cemetery.
Following the service, the family invite you to join them for light refreshments at the Rugby Workers Club,
Oliver Street.
Bert will be sadly missed by all his friends and family.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations, if desired, in memory of Bert may be made to the
Air Ambulance.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby
CV22 7AL
Tel: 01788 576099.
Online condolences and donations
may be made at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.
co.uk
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019