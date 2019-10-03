|
|
|
Swinburne Esther Passed peacefully away
29th September.
Much loved wife to Bob,
mother, grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 8th October at St. Mary's Church Clifton upon Dunsmore at 10.30am followed by cremation at Rainsbrook Crematorium in the Drayton Room.
Family flowers only please,
donations are welcome for
Warwickshire Air Ambulance and may be sent c/o The Rugby Funeral Home, 104 Hillmorton Road Rugby CV22 5AL. Tel 01788 544644
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019