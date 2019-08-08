Home

GREENWOOD Enid Mary Enid passed away on
30th July 2019, aged 91 years.
The funeral service will take place on
Tuesday 20th August 2019 at
13:30 at Rainsbrook Crematorium
- Drayton Chapel.
Enid will be sadly missed
by son Stephen, daughter Celia
and all their families.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of Enid
may be made to Age UK.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019
