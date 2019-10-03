|
|
|
TAYLOR Elsie Alice 5.4.1920 - 5.9.2019
Passed away peacefully in her sleep,
aged 99 years.
Reunited with Maurice.
Much loved mum, granny
and great-granny.
The funeral service will take place at the United Reformed Church, Hillmorton Road, on Wednesday
9th October at 1.30pm,
followed by burial at
Croop Hill Cemetery.
All friends welcome.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of Elsie may be made to 'Dementia UK'.
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road,
Rugby, CV22 7AL.
Tel: 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019