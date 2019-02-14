|
LEWIS Elma Grace
Nee Williams Passed away peacefully on Thursday 31st January 2018 at Rugby
St Cross Hospital, aged 88 years.
Beloved Wife of Eifion.
Much loved Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandmother (Nanny), Great Grandmother (Nan G) and Auntie.
A part of our hearts you took with you,
But your love you left us to keep,
So we will never really be parted,
The bond between us is too deep.
Elma's Funeral Service will be held on Monday 25th February at Rainsbrook Crematorium (Avon Chapel) at 2pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
British Heart Foundation or STROKE
at the end of the service.
All enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby,
CV22 7NQ. Telephone 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2019
