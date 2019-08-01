Home

Wilf Smith and Son Funeral Service
25 Main Street
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7NQ
01788 814157
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
13:30
Rainsbrook Crematorium
Rugby
Ellen Gordon Notice
GORDON Ellen Louise It is with deep sadness and sorrow that we announce the death of
Ellen Louise Gordon,
devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service and celebration of her life will take place
at 1.30pm on Friday 9th August
at Rainsbrook Crematorium, Rugby.
We ask all who attend to feel free to wear any colour you choose.
Family flowers only but
donations to the Warwickshire Air Ambulance can be made by cheque c/o Wilf Smith & Son, 25 Main St, Bilton CV22 7NQ. Tel: 01788 814157
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 1, 2019
