HUNTER Elaine 20.09.1962 - 29.08.2019
It is with great sadness that the Hunter family announce the sad passing of
Elaine (nee Jarvis).
Beloved wife of Russell, loving Mum to Hayley, daughter, daughter-in-law,
Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunty and friend on 29th August after
a courageous fight.
The funeral service will be held at Rugby Methodist Centre
on 24th September at 2pm,
followed by a (Family) Burial at
Croop Hill Cemetery.
No flowers please.
Donations, if desired to Myton Hospice and Rugby Methodist Church Centre.
The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to District Nurses, Nurses and Staff from
MacMillan and Myton Hospice.
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road,
Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019