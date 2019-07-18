Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
13:15
Paddox Methodist Church
Eirwen Fletcher Notice
FLETCHER Eirwen Eirwen passed away on
Monday 1st July 2019, aged 93 years.

The funeral service will take place at the Paddox Methodist Church on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 13.15pm.

Eirwen will be very sadly missed by
Liz, Richard and Homer.
Please no cut flowers.

Donations in memory of Eirwen,
may be made if desired,
to The Connection at St Martin's, London.

Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 18, 2019
