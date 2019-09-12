|
ELLIOTT Eileen May
'May May passed away peacefully on
1st September 2019, aged 97 years.
The Celebration of May's life will take place on Monday 23rd September 2019 at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Avon Chapel at 3:00 pm.
May will be sadly missed by Roger, Sandra and the extended family.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations in memory of May
can be made
to The Woodland Trust
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Sept. 12, 2019