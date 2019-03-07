Home

PRATT Enid Marina May of Kilsby.
Sadly passed away after
a short illness,
on 23rd February 2019,
aged 83 years.
Loving Wife to Stan.
Mum to the late Marina,
Linda, Dawn, Clare and Ian.
Nanny and Great Nanny.
Funeral service will take place at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Avon Chapel, on Friday
8th March at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, will go to
Warwickshire & Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance which can be made
on the day at the service
or c/o Enid's family.
Towers & Son Funeral Service,
Tel: 01788 822349
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
