COLLEDGE Edna Ann
(nee Cave) 27.11.1935 - 6.11.2019
We are totally devastated and heartbroken to announce that Edna passed away on 6th November 2019, re-united with her husband Dave.
Loving mum to Lisa, special mother-in-law to Mark and adored nan to Bianca and Chloe. Funeral service to be held at Rainsbrook Crematorium (Drayton Chapel) on Thursday 21st November 2019 at 10.30am. Everyone who knew Edna are welcome to attend the service. Family flowers only, but donations if wished for Paw Prints or Warks & Northants Air Ambulance.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019