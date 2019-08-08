|
|
|
WARREN Edith (Mary) The family are sad to announce
that Mary passed away on
31st July 2019 at the age of 94.
Mary will be greatly missed by her
two children, her two grandchildren and her five great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at
St. Marks Church, Bilton on
Wednesday 14th August 2019
at 3pm followed by the committal
at Rainsbrook Crematorium,
Ashlawn Road, Rugby at 4.00pm.
All enquiries to Wilf Smith & Son,
25 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby,
CV22 7NQ. Tel 01788 814157.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019