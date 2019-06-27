|
PRESCOTT Edith Blodwen Passed away peacefully at
St Cross Hospital, Rugby on
17 th June 2019 in her 101st year.
Treasured Mum to John,
Jim (Deceased), Eddy.
Mother in law to
Maralyn, Linda and Wendy.
Nan, Great Nan, Great Great Nan,
Aunt and Great Aunt and
a friend to many.
The Funeral Service
will be held in the Drayton Chapel
of Rainsbrook Crematorium on
Monday 8th July at 12.30pm.
Flowers welcome or
donations may be given in aid
of Great Ormond Street Hospital
"21 and a bit forever"
Any enquiries may be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby.
CV22 7AL, 01788 576099.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on June 27, 2019
