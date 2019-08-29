|
|
|
Hall Doug
BSC Hons Died 14th August 2019.
A keen gardener, self-taught
musician and lover of all arts.
He was born in County Durham but made Rugby his home, working as an engineer at the GEC Turbines/Alsthom his entire career and taking up additional roles as union representative and Rugby Schools Industry Liaison Officer
for part of that time.
As a former Parish, Borough and County Councillor (1971 - 2016),
active member of many local communities / groups and Chairman of several local societies, he will be
greatly missed by many.
A service will be held at
St Mary's Church in
Clifton-upon-Dunsmore on
10th September at 10am.
All friends wishing to pay
their respects welcome.
No floral tributes please,
donations to either the
Christian Blind Mission, cbmuk.org.uk or to any other - he embraced and supported them all.
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Aug. 29, 2019