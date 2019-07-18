|
Boneham (née Latham)
Dorothy (Dot) Eileen Isabella Rhoda Of Gilmorton.
Passed away 17th June 2019,
aged 84 years.
A loving mother, grandmother,
great grandmother,
sister and mother-in-law.
Missed greatly by the family.
Dot's funeral service is at
All Saint's Church, Gilmorton on Wednesday 24th July at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations to West Gate School
and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire
and Rutland Air Ambulance.
Wilf Smith and Son, Mill Road, Ullesthorpe, Leicestershire, LE17 5DE Tel: 01455 209236
Published in Rugby Advertiser on July 18, 2019