The Co-operative Funeralcare Rugby
38 Bilton Road
Rugby, Warwickshire CV22 7AL
01788 576099
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:30
The Drayton Room, Rainsbrook Crematorium
Doreen Jarvis Notice
JARVIS Doreen Passed away on 10th March 2019.
Much loved Mum to Gary, Ian, Paul and David and a devoted grandmother to
all her grandchildren.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 8th April at 10.30am
in The Drayton Room,
Rainsbrook Crematorium.
Donations if desired may be left
at the service for Parkinsons UK
or Dementia UK.
Online donations and condolence
may be left at www.
heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
38 Bilton Road, Rugby, CV22 7AL,
tel 01788 576099
Published in Rugby Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019
